The Super Eagles of Nigeria were, on Friday, drawn in Group D to play against Iceland, Croatia and nemesis Argentina in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia.

Nigeria once met in 1994 World Cup. They will meet again in Russia next year.

The Nigerians play its first game of the world most prestigious competition against Croatia.

It is the fifth time Nigeria will be pitched against Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup.

Except for France 1998, Nigeria have faced the two-time world champions in all the World Cup campaigns the Eagles qualified for.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have lost all their previous games against Argentina

The complete World Cup draw!

Group A Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

