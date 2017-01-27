Nigeria must rise again, says Sonaiya

The 2015 Presidential Candidate of KOWA Party, Prof. Remi Sonaiya, on Friday said that Nigeria must rise again out of all challenges hindering her growth and development.

Sonaiya made the remark during a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the professor, her strong belief in the possibility of the country rising again has propelled her new book titled: “Day Break Nigeria, This Nation Must Rise’’.

“Nigeria must rise again”, Sonaiya, who said she had written several works on Nigeria and African Development said.

The politician commended NAN for the privilege to also feature on `NAN Forum’ during her visit.

She urged the media to always give as much attention they gave to major political parties to the ones considered small as well.

Receiving the politician, Mrs Kate Popoola, NAN’s Head, Lagos Operations/Director (Marketing), said that the agency is the leading producer of media content in the country and the foremost News Agency in Africa.

Popoola, represented by Mr Idonije Obakhedo, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, thanked Sonaiya for the visit and informed her that any media content that emanated from NAN would be accessible globally.

The director said, “NAN is the largest media content producer in Nigeria. We employ the largest number of journalists. Anything anyone does in NAN goes round the world.

“We are in Nigeria; we have offices in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. We also have a minimum of two district offices in each of the states. NAN is effectively present in all the states.

“Once you talk to NAN, you talk to all, because most media houses subscribe to NAN.

“We have grown in leaps and bounds over the years. We used to produce only text, but in the last eight years, we have also been rendering multi-media services such as photo, audio and video.’’

The director said that the agency had multi-media studios in Abuja – the headquarters, and Lagos.(NAN)

AYO/SOA

