Nigeria – NNPC warns bidders to beware of fraudste

The Group Executive Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, has warned bidders of oil products to beware of fraudsters.

Kyari gave the warning to the 128 bidders of the 2017 Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) programme; a programme introduced in 2016 to replace crude-for-oil-products.

“The issues about fraudsters in this industry, particularly in crude oil and gas transactions are so enormous.

“Every day we receive some form of communication, people wanting to know if there is a group that wants to sell something to them.

“All kinds of things that we come across. For the avoidance of doubt, NNPC does not allocate off-spec crude. It does not exist.

“There is nothing like off-spec crude, which is what you see in many documents that are flying around,’’ Kyari warned.

He further warned that the corporation does not have joint crude oil and gas allocation with any company.

“Any company, no exception, NNPC does not do that. NNPC does not participate in spot allocation for now and it is also not involved in any cargo arrangements with anybody.

“These are the kind of documents you see flying around in the system and the people are duped.

“NNPC does not have any agent outside this building and indeed anywhere in the world. The only affiliate company we have, Duke Oil, is in London.

“Those who know, know where to find it. It is on electronic platform anybody can see it,’’ he said.

He lamented the gullibility of buyers, saying: “If l have a cargo of crude oil, the whole world would know.

“You don’t hide it; it is not kola-nut. You don’t do it at Transcorp Hotel. That is what is happening now, people selling crude oil in rooms in Hilton.

“At the end of the day they end up collecting $50,000; $100, 000 from very gullible people as processing fee after which they vanish.’’

Kyari said the new NNPC was transparent and accountable, and has no room for corruption in its operations.

He said DSDP simply meant selling crude in exchange for products and would optimise revenue for the Federal Government in compliance with its anti-corruption drive.

“l am happy to announce that in the last one year, the processes that we have put in place ensured that the products that we received were actually on the higher value than the value of the crude oil that we sold.

“We are very proud of this. This company is committed to make sure that there is availability of supply in our country,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr Isa Inuwa, said the NNPC had set a trend of complying with the public procurement law of due process in the selection of bidders to execute any of its projects.

Inuwa said this during the Invitation to Tender for pre-qualification of contractors for procurement, installation and commissioning of 4×4.687MVA and 1x635KVA dual engine generators.

He said the corporation was in search of the best supplier, installer and the best price on the basis of a transparent selection process.

He assured bidders that they would all receive equal consideration based on the NNPC criteria and entries made.

The General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mrs Sophia Ndukwe, said 29 bids were submitted for the supply and installation of generators at the NNPC Towers. (NAN)

