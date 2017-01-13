Nigeria did not sever ties with Taiwan – Presidency

The Presidency says media reports to the effect that Nigeria had cut ties with Taiwan, is incorrect and misleading.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President made this clarification in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.

“Taiwan Trade Office is Taiwan’s only representation in Nigeria and Nigeria’s Trade Office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan.

“Nigeria recognises and will sustain the “One China” policy and nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship”, he added.(NAN)

