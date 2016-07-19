Nigeria: `I was not summoned, queried by APC’, says Atiku - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday in Abuja said he was not summoned nor queried by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku said this in a statement released to newsmen by his Media Adviser (Media), Mr Paul Ibe.

It would be recalled that there were speculations that Atiku was under severe attacks by some party leaders and the Presidency since he called for the restructuring of Nigeria a few months ago.

It would also be recalled that there were other reports that he had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not learning from past administrations.

“My visit to the national secretariat of our great party was to rub minds with the party hierarchy and it was a routine as a chieftain of the party.

“I was neither summoned nor queried by the party on any issue as being speculated. Rather, my visit was at my own behest.

“As a party chieftain, I owe it a duty to my party to appraise challenges within the structures of the party and also proffer suggestions on how to manage those challenges.

“I urge you all to discountenance any malicious insinuations about my visit to the party secretariat,’’ the statement read in part. (NAN)

