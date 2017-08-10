Nigeria now 38th in latest FIFA rankings, remains 6th in Africa

Nigeria moved up to the 38th position in the world and 6th in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings in July.

In June, Nigeria was 39th in the world and the same position in Africa.

According to the latest ranking, Nigeria had 716 points compared to the 715 she had in June.

The ranking showed that Egypt retained the first position in Africa and 25th in the world with 866 points.

Congo DR with 822 points came second in Africa and 28th in the world, while Senegal is third on the continent and 31st in the world with 794 points.

Tunisia is fourth in Africa and 34th in the world with 776 points, while African champions, Cameroon are fifth and 35th in the world with 737 points.

The ranking showed that Brazil retained the first position in the world with 1,604 points, followed by Germany with 1,549 points, while Argentina is third with 1399 points. (NAN)

MEMO/PDE

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment