Nigeria Ranks 5th On World's Most Dangerous Countries List - The Herald Nigeria

Nigeria has been ranked the 5th most dangerous country in the world.

The Giant of Africa and the most populous black nation ranked 5th in the latest ranking released by the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum which ranked a total of 136 countries based on their volatility, violence and terrorism rate pegged Nigeria on the 5th position in the latest biennial tourism report which focuses on safety and security for tourists.

The WEF in its ranking took into consideration the security risks, prevalence of violence and terrorism in the nations placed under review.

Topping the list however is Colombia followed closely by Yemen, El Salvador, Pakistan and Nigeria in the fifth place.

The report further named Finland as the safest country in the world.

Nigeria’s position according to WEF is based on the presence of two terrorist groups, Boko Haram and Isis West Africa operating within its borders.

The top 10 most dangerous countries according to the report are:

1. Colombia

2. Yemen

3. El Salvador

4. Pakistan

5 Nigeria

6. Venezuela

7. Egypt

8. Kenya

9. Honduras

10 Ukraine

