Nigeria Remains 152 of 188 countries in Human Development Index - The Herald Nigeria

Nigeria was on Tuesday, ranked 152 among the 188 UN member states in the Human Development Index, HDI in a report released by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in Abuja.

Nigeria retained its 2015 status with a computation of 0.527 which was two points above 2014 computation of 0.525.

The HDI, a composite statistics of life expectancy, education, and per capita income indicators, is used to rank countries into four tiers of human development, the Premium Times reports.

Nigeria’s HDI value for 2016 positioning it at 152 of 188 countries puts the country on Low Human Development (LHD).

The country is followed closely by Cameroon in number 153 and Zimbabwe in 154th position.

The new report places Nigeria below neighboring Ghana and Zambia positioned at 139, Gabon, 109, and Equatorial Guinea, 135.

The report, however, showed a positive outlook for the country as Nigeria’s HDI increased from 0.466 to 0.527, a 13.1 percent increase in the last 10 years under review between 2005 and 2015.

The represents a three-point increase over what the nation had between 2005 and 2014, when Nigeria HDI’s value increased from 0.467 to 0.514, an increase of 10.1 percent.

Breakdown of the report shows that Kenya was placed at 145th position on the list of countries ranked low, with the Central Africa Republic taking the last position at 188 in sub-Saharan Africa.

The global report was officially launched on March 25, 2017, in Stockholm, while the Nigerian version was launched Tuesday.

On the global front, Norway tops the table as the number one country in the HDI, closely followed by Switzerland and Australia which came joint second.

Similarly, Germany placed fourth while Denmark placed fifth.

The HDI indicates the number of people with access to education and other basic amenities.

