Why Nigeria is the World's most Dangerous place for Christians- US Lawmakers - The Herald Nigeria

United States House of Representatives says Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world.

The Chairman of its Sub-committee on Africa, Global Health, Human Rights and International Organisation, Christopher Smith, made the affirmation as former President Goodluck Jonathan made a presentation to the Sub-Committee on the challenges faced by Christians in Nigeria.

Smith said: “My subcommittee has broadly investigated the crises facing Christians in Nigeria today”.

“My staff director, Greg Simpkins and I have made several visits to Nigeria, speaking with Christians and Muslim religious leaders across the country and visiting fire-bombed churches, such as in Jos.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world and impunity for those responsible for the killing of Christians seem to be widespread”, he declared.

The sub-committee also lauded the Nigerian former President on the establishment of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, adding, “Your timely concession after your electoral loss in 2015, demonstrates a commitment to democracy and the stability of your nation, which was acknowledged by current President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In his address, Jonathan disclosed that his administration was able to contain the menace of religious killings by working with the relevant parties.



He pointed out that in a bid to contain the spread of religious killings from the North to the Christian domination south, he personally reached out to the then President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, whom he asked to appeal to the Christian community against reprisal attacks.

Jonathan explained further that he also reached out to the “Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III,” whom he was able to convince to “publicly condemn Islamic extremism in Nigeria.”

