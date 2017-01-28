Nigerian Army Exposes New Tactic Employed By Female Suicide Bombers - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Nigerian Army through the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has exposed the new tactics employed by female suicide bombers to carry out their act of violence and terror.

The Defence Headquarters on Friday revealed that female suicide bombers, usually teenage girls in the North East region of the country, now strap babies on their backs to evade detection by security operatives.

The acting Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar in a statement released on Friday said: “The two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa State are instructive in this regard.

“The DHQ wishes to seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the military and other security agencies while carrying out thorough security search and checks as the essence is to nip in the bud the murderous intention of the Boko Haram suicide bombers.”

He further explained that “the usual traffic ‘go-slow’ at military and security check points as a result of rigorous security checks are not meant to cause public discomfort or a deliberate action to induce traffic disruptions on our roads, but an effort put in place towards protecting the lives and properties of our innocent citizens.”

Rabe Abubakar further called on members of the public to provide useful information to security operatives especially when they notice strange individuals or occurrences.

He urged the public to “volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram and their evil machinations in our society and to make our communities safe and secure for all to lives.”

