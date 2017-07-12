Nigerian Army holds bilateral talks with Cameroun over Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army says it has begun bilateral talks with the Camerounian military authorities to strengthen relations and ensure a successful campaign against Boko Haram in the lake Chad basin.

Maj.- Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. on Tuesday

Ibrahim, who spoke shortly after a meeting with the Cameroonian authorities, said that the measure became imperative in view of the need to promote mutual understanding and good working relationship between the armies in the region.

“This offers an opportunity for closer cooperation between us and Cameroun.

“It does not stop with Cameroun we are going to have this kind of bilateral talks with all other countries. Next in line is going to be Chad and Niger.

“For today we are talking with Cameroun to essentially emphasise on how we can share information, share intelligence, and conduct joint operations on our common borders.

“And the rights to have pursuit into both Nigeria and into Cameroun, we have needs to do that against the insurgents.”

Attahiru reiterated the commitment of the army to work with sister states, to end insurgency and protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He added: “Every operation will start with aspects of intelligence; we are ready and willing to share information with them.”

The commander stressed that such cooperation were necessary and would be of benefit to both countries as well as enhance good coordination in the anti insurgency campaign. (NAN)

