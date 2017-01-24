Nigerian Army makes clarifications on libel allegation against Premium Times - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has made clarifications on the libel allegation against The Premium Times.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, read:

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to erroneous impressions and insinuations on a libel case against the Premium Times to whip up sentiments.

Therefore, we wish to clarify that the issue at hand is purely allegation of libel in which Premium Times falsely and unjustifiably accused the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, of false declaration of assets, owning mansions and estates in Dubai and further stated that he was being investigated by Code of Conduct Bureau for false declaration of assets in their publication of 12th December 2015. Consequently, concerted efforts were made to make Premium Times retract the story and apologize, to no avail.

As a law-abiding citizen, he took appropriate legal steps of seeking redress through the courts. Therefore, this case is between the person of Lieutenant General TY Buratai and the Premium Times and not the Nigerian Army; the issue at hand is libel and not about disclosure of military information by the medium.

The case between the Nigerian Army and the Premium Times of jeopardizing military operations, fraudulent obtaining and disclosure of military information that led to deaths and loss of equipment, is still in the offing.

Thank you for your kind cooperation”.

