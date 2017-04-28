Nigerian Army Reacts To Viral Brutality Video - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the viral video which surfaced online showing three of its alleged officers brutalising a yet-to-be-identified man.

The Nigerian Army in reaction to the viral 2-minute-long video which is believed to have happened in the country said the culprits in the video could be fake soldiers regardless that they were in army camoflage.

In the video in which the soldiers made their victim roll continually in the mud, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman further added that the Nigerian army is investigating the matter and is yet to determine where the incident happened.

“It is unfortunate that you concluded that the culprits were soldiers. You should have said alleged soldiers in your write up. The fact that somebody wore military camouflage or held an AK-48 rifle does not make him a soldier. We have a lot of fake soldiers and nobody can verify where and when the incident happened.

“We do not know how this information got out because the first blog that picked it gave the impressing that it was based in London. However, the long and short of it is that we are investigating the incident.”

