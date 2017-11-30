Nigerian born Labour representative, Fiona Onasanya, in her bid to emphasize the need for more funding for the education sector borrowed some lyrics from British Comedian and current media darling, Big Man Shaq.

His song “Man’s not Hot” has turned him into a worldwide sensation and it seems the politician also enjoyed his tunes as she used his lyrics while speaking in Parliament.

It seemed to go unnoticed though until a Twitter user noticed and tweeted about it to which she replied, “Happy days, someone noticed! # Budget2017”

As for what she said exactly; It was,“There was no extra money in the Budget for the education system.

“This is not as simple as saying, ‘2 plus 2 is 4, minus 3 is 1 – quick maths.’

“These announcements mean real-terms cuts and the potential continuation of the recruitment and retention crisis in our education system.”

Big Shaq’s Man’s not Hot video currently has 81 million views on YouTube.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related