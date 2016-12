As Lagosians prepared to go out with friends and families to celebrate Christmas, the Nigerian Breweries company in Lagos was being gutted by fire.

According to reportS, the fire started in the early hours of the morning at the company’s building in the Orile area of Lagos.

The Nigerian police and men of the fire service were on ground battling the raging fire.

As at the time of this report, the cause of the fire accident was not known.

See photos below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment