Nigerian Customs Seize Bentley, Other Exotic Cars From Smugglers - The Herald Nigeria

Operatives of the Nigerian Customs have confiscated exotic cars which were being smuggled into the country through Owerri.

The Nigerian Customs in its intensified fight against smuggling intercepted the luxury vehicles along with other contraband such as soaps, bales of used clothes and bags of rice.

The seized exotic vehicles include Mercedes Benz SUVs, Bentley, and other luxurious vehicles.

The seizure comes just weeks after the Customs boss, Hameed Ali inspected some seized luxury vehicles from smugglers attempting to bring the vehicles into the country.

