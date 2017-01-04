Nigerian Drugs Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro has escaped from an Indian cell few hours from being deported by jumping from balcony.

Okoro, 35, who had served a prison term made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, according to Indian newspapers.

He had sought permission to step out of the detection room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2am, in the guise that he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.

In a desperate attempt to catch him, the constable guarding him also jumped from the balcony, but ended up injured and is currently recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Azad Maidan office is barely 15 feet from the local police station. The office shares a wall with the police’s station detection room. The Esplanade court is in the same compound.

An alert has been issued for Okoro, who was convicted for trying to sell banned substances in 2014 and recently completed his jail term.

Before his conviction, the 35-year-old Nigerian lived in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. He was placed under the ANC’s custody on December 31, after completing his prison sentence and was due to be deported on Monday afternoon.

“Around 2 am, Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said. “He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

Another officer said a manhunt had been launched and the Anti-Narcotics Cell had asked informers to be on the lookout. Okoro was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and slippers.

Fresh charges stemming from his daring escape have been registered at the Azad Maidan police again.

