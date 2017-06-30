Nigerian Files Lawsuit Compelling Senate to Determine President Buhari's Healthy Status - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian, identified as Toyin Dawodu, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, mandating the Senate to constitute and dispatch a medical team to check the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Sahara Reporters, the man insists that Buhari is being held by some cabals against his will, lamenting that his wife could not even see him when she went to London.

In the lawsuit Toyin filed through his attorneys at Forthright Chambers and lawyers for Citizens Advocacy of Nigeria to file the action [FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2017], he is seeking the intervention of the Senate so that Nigerians can know the president’s health status.

He said he loves President Buhari, “But I love Nigerian more” stressing that, “I fear for my country, I fear for the future of millions of Nigerians both living and unborn.”

In addition, Toyin said, “I am also urging every Nigerian to impress upon their Senators to discharge their duty by constituting a medical panel as prescribed by the constitution to determine if President Buhari is capable of discharging his duty.”

Buhari has been away from in the United Kingdom where he is receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed illnes for more than fifty days.

The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose earlier this week lamented that President Buhari has been on life support for more than twenty days and that only three members of the “cabal” are allowed to see him.

