Nigerian filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue has revealed how he was molested as a child and victim-shamed as an adult after he revealed being sexually molested by an older woman.

The artist made the statement in a post on his Facebook page, calling attention to “the boy child”, who he noted has no support when issues of sexual molestation are raised.

He further revealed how during a recent shoot a “powerful” woman asked him for sex before she would gave him a loan.

Nwelue’s post appears to be in response to the recent social media campaign that has seen women post the hashtag “#MeToo” in solidarity with the victims of the recent sexual molestation scandal coming out of the American entertainment industry and surrounding media mogul, Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company – a mini-major film studio founded in New York City, USA.

In July, a female fan came to my hotel room in New York and undressed herself. I kept telling her I was not interested in s3x. Or her body. She didn’t mind. She wanted s3x with me. I had just flown in from Cuba. I had Cuban rum, which I drank when I was losing my mind. She did not want to go home.

Turn around the table: a male fan in the hotel room of a woman, undressed. That is RAPE!

Women get away with anything because we deceptively say they are weaker s3x. Bunkum!

On my film set recently, a powerful woman came to ask me for s3x before she could give me the loan I asked from her. I told everyone who was close to me on set. Thank God, my two producers are women. I told them.

As a child, I was molested by a woman. Someone we called Aunty. I made a short film, The Great Masturbator highlighting this issue.

In Calgary, I spoke about being molested by a woman infront of Nigerian women and they all started laughing at me. I cursed them. I was angry.

Women are about themselves. The Boy Child has no supporter. The women think only about themselves. No woman wants to know what I am going through psychologically but they want us to help them update my Facebook with: “Me, too!”

No way, I won’t. Unless they take our cases seriously too, I am not pandering to that!

