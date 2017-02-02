Nigerian Footballer, Odion Ighalo Joins Mikel Obi In China - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has made a confirmed move to the Chinese side joining the likes of Mikel Obi who recently made a move from the Premier League side, Chelsea FC to the Chinese Super League.

The Nigerian striker whom West Brom had signified interest in but puled out based on the demands of Watford was reported to have been sold for a transfer fee of £17.1 move to Chinese club, Changchun Yatai after weeks of negotiations.

Ighalo who is responsible for 40 goals in 100 appearances for the London club since 2014 was confirmed in a statement issued by the club which reads:

“The Hornets can confirm that Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent move to Changchun Yatai…. All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment