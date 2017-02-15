 Nigerian Footballer Slumps, Dies During Football Match - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Footballer Slumps, Dies During Football Match

A Nigerian footballer and former Enugu Rangers star, Henry Obiekwu has been reported dead.

The Nigerian footballer was reported to have slumped and died after he had complained of severe chest pain while playing a friendly match in Enugu on Monday.

The Nigerian footballer’s demise was confirmed by his brother and former Super Eagles defender, Kingsley Obiekwu popularly known as Shagari.

Henry was reported to have demanded to be substituted during a friendly match on Monday with his youth team Samba FC at the UNEC Stadium in Enugu.

Citing severe chest pain as his reason, he later slumped and was rushed to several hospitals before the Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre in Enugu pronounced the player dead.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

