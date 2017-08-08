Nigerian Girl With Multicoloured Eyes Dazzles In New Photos - The Herald Nigeria

A beautiful Nigerian girl went viral some days ago after her photo surfaced online.

One of the most catching attributes of the Nigerian girl captured by a photographer is her eyes as she possesses multicolored eyes.

Following the viral photo of the Nigerian girl, she has since gotten a befitting photoshoot which further buttressed the beauty of her eyes.

The photographer who discovered the Nigerian girl identified as Peace wrote in a statement: “Her name is Peace Samuel Omana, she is pretty and so brilliant. Some of her classmates who were available at the photoshoot described Peace as being calm, nice and a lover of Mathematics. Her school mates also said they always teased her about being miss Nigeria.

Her parents are so grateful and optimistic that this would bring a end to poverty in their lives they are thankful for all the positive comments and love from everyone.

Photographer who discovered Peace, Abimbola Balogun of Revelia Photography, also spoke about Peace saying:

Transformations can happen overnight to anyone. Its her time, she is a star. You can tell from her pictures she was born to be!

A lot of opportunities opening up for her already but I’m being careful with the sort of endorsement she allows so she doesn’t get the wrong attention.”

See photos below:

