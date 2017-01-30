Nigerian Guy Buys His ‘2go Girlfriend’ 15m Brand New Benz On Her Birthday - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian guy, Fasky millz has taken to his Facebook page to share photos of the car he bought for his girlfriend, whom he had met on a dating site, 2go. He surprised her with a brand new Mercedes-Benz C300 on her birthday.

See his post below:

You make me feel loved, you make me feel safe but, more importantly, you make me feel wanted. We both knew our friendship would grow from the first day we chatted on 2go, But neither one of us could begin to imagine the love we would both feel now, not dramatically exploding or thundering in our hearts, but slowly growing into a beautiful relationship that only you and I could understand. You are my soul mate, my best friend, my inspiration, and my true love. Congrats to yhu bae… benz or nothing

Well, he already bought his mum a Red Toyota Venza way back, and he drives a Cool Lexus Rx350.

See photos of the beautiful couple below:

