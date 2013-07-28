Joseph Wowo, a Nigerian judge serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gambia is caught in this video negotiating a N2.5 million bribe with a Dutch businessman, André Klaarbergen, and his Nigerian Lawyer.

Also implicated in the scandal is former Gambian Justice Minister, Lamin Jobarteh.

Both judges have been sacked. See the audio below:

