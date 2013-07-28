Joseph Wowo, a Nigerian judge serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gambia is caught in this video negotiating a N2.5 million bribe with a Dutch businessman, André Klaarbergen, and his Nigerian Lawyer.
Also implicated in the scandal is former Gambian Justice Minister, Lamin Jobarteh.
Both judges have been sacked. See the audio below:
Part 1
Part 2
It has become evident that just like the devil; people are just out to kill and to destroy their fellow man out of jealousy and envy.
The news that former Acting Chief Justice of the Gambia, Joseph Wowo was sacked for soliciting financial bribe from a Gambian-based Dutch businessman in return for a favourable judgment in a land dispute case was totally untrue.
This was outright lies by evil people with the intent to defame and injure the reputation of the former Chief Justice of The Gambia.
This makes it clear that Justice Joseph Wowo was a victim of the machinations of very powerful vicious and wicked interest groups in Gambia including the Gambia bar associations who preferred the appointment of a Gambia to the office of chief justice on that 20th day of June 2013 which Justice Joseph Wowo was sworn in.
As you may already aware, he was granted bail and released based on the investigation of the PANEL OF INVESTIGATION which the courts including the Gambia bar association initially hid during the hearings because they wanted to put him in the ditch as a foreigner.
There was no newspaper, TV or Radio station in The Gambia that reported this bribery allegation because they understood what was in the offing.
Furthermore, Justice Joseph Wowo was never arrested in The Gambia on allegation of bribe. Right now, he has been acquitted accordingly by the supreme court of The Gambia in the judgment delivered on 23rd day of November, 2017.