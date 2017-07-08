Father Dumps His Six Months Old Daughter Inside Public Dustbin - The Herald Nigeria

A 25 year-old Nigerian man has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for dumping his six month old baby inside the dust bin.

The arrested culprit, Sunday Imoh was reported to have allegedly dumped his six-month-old daughter in public dustbin at Edim-Otop, Calabar.

Speaking on the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa who paraded the culprit alongside some other suspects revealed that the child is yet to be found after Imoh dumped her inside the public dustbin on June 6, 2017.

Imoh who allegedly put the girl inside a carton and abandoned her on the street after a quarrel he had with his mother over the child’s upkeep remains in custody.

The state CP, Inuwa noted, “On June 6 at about 12noon, one Emem Edet (23) left her family house at 25, Edim-Otop Street with her child of about six months old to visit her boyfriend and biological father of her child, Sunday Imoh who resides at 100, Edim-Otop Street.

“She went to collect money for the upkeep of the child, but he refused to give her. This made her to abandon the child with him. .

“Surprisingly, the following day, the said Sunday Imoh alleged that he put the child in a carton and dumped her beside the dustbin along the street. Up till now, no information on the whereabouts of the child is available. He has confessed and will be charged to court.”

Imoh during an interview with Southern City News, said that he left the child outside the house after the mother had left her with him.

He added: “She was just crying over and over again. I took her outside with the hope that the mother would go and pick her up but I was surprised when they said that she was missing.”

