Nigerian Man and Wife Paid N600,000 To Hack JAMB - The Herald Nigeria

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested a Nigerian hacker who was allegedly paid the sum of N600,000 to hack Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB network in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The hacker was arrested by the operatives for allegedly erecting a radio mast with the aim of hacking the virtual Private network, VPN, of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

The hacker was allegedly arrested along with the proprietor of an IT Company, Bright Technologies and otehr persons including the hacker’s wife.

Two other suspects were reported to be on the run according to Punch reports.

One of the arrested persons identified as Tosin confessed that the deal they were contracted for was to extend the JAMB network from an accredited Computer Based Test centre in Abeokuta to some cyber cafe operators in the area with the aim of allowing them register for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The NSCDC operatives also revealed that the proprietor also confessed that he created over 400 User Names and passwords.

“We are using unlicensed spectrum to transmit to our customers using 2.4 gigabyte and 5.8 gigabyte radio. On March 28, they came from Kindle e-Learning Service that they wanted Internet services and after three days, they came again, (Tosin, Segun and Jide) that they wanted us to configure VPN for them.

“They told me they needed our services only during the JAMB registration and on April 1, we went to their office. They gave me the IP (Internet Protocol) address and I did pinging from my own Router. I have collected about N600,000 so far from Kindle e-Learning.”

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB Head of Information said: “With what we saw, we are of the strong opinion that the DSS should also come in to consolidate on the investigation done by NSCDC.

“This is because if this group has the IP address of any bank; they could take the whole money in the banks.”

