Nigerian MC mistaken for Badoo member and Killed Hours after attending IK's Talk show - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul aka MC Think Twice was allegedly murdered by people after being suspected as a member of dreaded cult group, Badoo.

The student of Laspotech had earlier gone for a talk show by IK and took photos before leaving and then being killed.

There has been a huge spate of violence against anyone thought to be a Badoo member and only yesterday there was an incident where someone almost died just because he was on Dreads. Paul wasn’t so lucky.

Below was his last post and friends mourning his death on Facebook.

