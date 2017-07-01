Nigerian Navy Recruitment Application For 2017 Now Open - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all interested candidates that the online registration for 2017/2018 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Exercise is now OPEN from today,1st July 2017 and ends on July 31st, 2017.

CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED TO READ THESE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY BEFORE COMPLETING THE APPLICATION.

APPLICATION GUIDELINES FOR NIGERIAN NAVY 2017 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

Applicants should possess any of the following educational and/professional qualifications:

West African School Certificate/Senior Secondary School Certificate.

General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level.

WAEC City and Guilds or London City and Guilds.

Ordinary National Diploma (OND).

Any other educational qualification equivalent to those mentioned above.

All applicants must produce their primary school leaving certificate.

Applicants are to note that entry requirement into the following categories is SSCE or equivalent: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, C1, D1, D2, D4, D5, D6, E1, E2, E3, E4, F1, G, H. Any other additional qualifications in these categories can only serve as an added advantage for selection into the branch and not for advancement. See the guide for details.

Any applicant possessing higher educational/professional qualification, i.e. HND, BA/BSc, etc other than those stated in Paragraph 1 (a-g) should not apply. Candidates are therefore warned that it is an offence to declare false educational/professional qualification. This attracts outright withdrawal or dismissal and hand over to Civil Police for prosecution.

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted during the recruitment exercise is not acceptable after recruitment and cannot be tendered for the purpose of change of branch or advancement while in the Naval service. Only qualifications obtained through proper service provisions are tenable after joining.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 – 22 years at the time of entry into the Training School for school certificate holders, while 24 years of age is the acceptable limit for those with higher qualifications e.g. Nurses, NCE Holders, ICT Professionals, etc.

Applicants must not be married or have children before joining.

Applicant is required to print out Parent/Guardian Consent Form and Local Government Attestation Form.

Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth.

Applicants with any of the following problems are NOT to apply: short sight, ear problem, previous orthopaedic operation, flat foot, below the required height (Male 1.70, Female 1.67), fracture, stammering or any natural disability.

Applicants must be free from any previous conviction by court of law on criminal charges.



METHOD OF APPLICATION

Step 1. Simply Visit Nigerian Navy Recruitment

Exercise Portal at https://www.joinnigeriannavy.com/

Step 2. Create an account on this portal by

providing a valid Email Address (which will be used

as your User Name) and Password. Note: You will

need your Email Address (User Name) and Password

to log in next time.

Step 3. Complete the Ratings Application form.

Make sure you review your data carefully before

submitting. You may log in at anytime before

application closes to make changes after

submission.

Step 4. Download and print a copy of your completed Application form which must include the following parts:

a. Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian form.

b. Local Government Area Certification Form.

c. Police Certification Form.

d. Guarantor Form.

Note: You must come along with the printed Nigerian Navy Application form.

Applicants must come to the recruitment centres with the following documents:

Photocopies of Birth Certificate or Age Declaration.

Photocopies of Credentials.

Duly completed identification form to be signed by Chairman or Secretary of the candidate’s LGA or by an officer of the rank of Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) or Equivalent and above from candidate’s State of Origin.

Duly completed Parent Consent form to be signed by Applicant’s Parent or Guardian.

Four passport photographs duly signed and stamped by any of the persons mentioned in Sub-Paragraph (c) above.

Candidates are advised to bring the scratch cards of their NECO and WAEC results to the recruitment centres.

Applicants are to bring the following to the Aptitude Test Centres:

Parents/Guardian Consent Form.

Local Government Attestation Card.

Acknowledgment Form.

Photocopies of Certificates including NYSC Discharge Certificate.

The completed application form is to be submitted online.

Applicants will be required to produce original of all copies of credentials listed in Paragraph 1 before recruitment.

Any applicant suspected to have impersonated, forged or submitted false document(s) shall be disqualified from the recruitment exercise. Such applicant shall also be handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution.

The date for the Recruitment Aptitude Test is 7 October 2017.

Please note that any attempt to inundate the Naval Headquarters with letters from any quarters by any applicant will be viewed as a ploy to undermine the enlistment process and will lead to disqualification of such applicants. In addition, applicants are to note that the entire enlistment process is free and they should refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.

SUBMISSION OF FORM

On completion of the application form, applicants are advised to click SUBMIT on the portal and generate the applicant’s Application ID. Applicants are advised to print out a copy of the Application Summary. For technical support call 08159999011 between 0900 and 1600 only.

Available weekdays only between 0900 and 1600. Not available on weekends and public holidays.

