Woman Endorses Nigerian Embassy In Ottawa For Quality Service Delivery - The Herald Nigeria

Woman Endorses Nigerian Embassy In Ottawa For Quality Service Delivery

A social media user, mother and nurse took to her Instagram page to narrate her experience at the Nigerian embassy in Ottawa, Canada.

Coming after Nigerians in the country complained of lateness in the delivery of their Nigerian passports which was attributed to the lack of materials needed for processing, the Nigerian social media user living in diaspora, @mrs_akin wrote:

“Last year July, I was in Ottawa to renew my passport, it was Eid Mubarak holiday, and the Nigeria high commission office was closed. Luckily for us they came in on Thursday to open just for few hours. Unfortunately, the documents I brought was not enough.

“They asked me to email them copy of the remaining one, since we live thousand miles away. Anyways, I forgot to email it to them, and finally sent it in two weeks ago (over a year). Lo and behold I got a call from the High Commission in Ottawa two days to verify my address.

“This morning the mail man delivered my passports!!!! Somebody shout HALLELUJAH! The purpose of this post is, we complain so much about these guys (I’ve also had a bad experience in the past) at the embassy in Ottawa but things have really really really changed. I was so impressed with their customer service, 100% ON POINT.
