Nigerian Pastor Predicts Doom For Desmond Elliot - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian cleric has taken to his social media page to reveal a rather devastating prophesy regarding Nollywood actor and Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot.

The cleric, Celestian Michael took to his Facebook page to raise an alarm disclosing that he saw some people mourning the Lagos state house member.

The cleric who called on friends and family to pray against the bad vision wrote:

“WHILE PRAYING ON SOME ISSUES ON D MOUNT DIS MORNING I FELL INTO A TRANCE LIKE IT HAPPENS MOST TIMES I PRAY, I SAW SOME PERSONS MOURNING DESMOND ELLIOT D NOLLYWOOD ACTOR, SCRIPT WRITER N MOVIE PRODUCER NOW TURNED POLITICIAN. PLS FAMILY JOIN ME PRAY THAT NO EVIL AGENDA SUCCEEDS OVER HIM AND HIS FAMILY. THAT D LORD SHOW HIM MERCY ANYWHERE HE MISSED IT, CAUSE HIM TO KNOW HIS GOD AND FULFILL DIVINE PURPOSE. REMEMBER GOD REVEALS TO REDEEM.”

