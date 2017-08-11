Princess Vitarah Reveals Shocking Sexual Escapades - The Herald Nigeria

Singer, Princess Vitarah who became popular after her first raunchy song, Nigerian Pu**y hit the airwaves has taken time to reveal more about herself to her fans.

The Nigerian singer who has been commended by several and attacked on teh other hand by some fans had in a past interview said she sings acccording to the inspiration she gets.

The singer took to her social media page to reveal one of the most daring sexual escapades she had been involved in.

According to the Nigerian singer, she just landed in Germany and while onboard, she took time to pleasure herself.

She wrote:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment