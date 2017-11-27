A Twitter user @virus_pluto has shared shocking details of a victim who was sold into slavery, raped and beaten while in Libya.

According to his post, fellow Nigerians are allegedly selling their own people in Libya in exchange for money.

He claimed that ladies were sold at higher prices and are usually turned into sex slaves who are held in captivity.

See his post below:

Nigerians are now selling their own people for money….better to be suffering in Nigeria than to be a slave in Libya. 46 left, 32 made it to Libya, all the girls were sold or given out same day, only 3 out of 29 guys made it back home… It’s now business…girls are sold on a high

Pls if you can’t go to Europe through the normal way….don’t try to go through Libya…it’s not by force…99.9 % of African girls are sex slaves there. Suffer your suffer in your country. God will answer you one day.”

