Nigerian Scammer Ordered To Refund $930 million - The Herald Nigeria

A 27-year-old Nigerian man, Fawaz Olanrewaju Animasaun, has been ordered to repay the sum of $930 million he obtained illegally.

The Nigerian national will spend the next two years behind bars for defrauding East Texans and others out of nearly $1 million.

Animasaun was arrested along with another on counts of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, as well as aiding and abetting.

The suspect was arrested on his was to the United States from Ghana through Amsterdam at the New York airport last year November.

Animashaun who entered a plea which was finalized in May was ordered to serve three years in custody for the conspiracy charge.

Further to his sentence, the judge presiding over the case ordered him to pay the sum of $930,737.60 in restitution to three financial companies he defrauded.

Animasaun and his alleged accomplice, Idowu Temitope Omolade, also from Nigeria, are believed to have carried out at least 21 fraudulent wire transfers between April and August of 2012.

The men were alleged to have impersonated account holders with the financial institution to exchange mails, harvesting account information to perpetrate the act.

The financial institutions affected by the scam include Wells Fargo, UMB Bank, UMB Financial Corporation, Northern Trust and Northern Trust Corporation.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment