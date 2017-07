A Nigerian Senator and former governor has been implicated in a sex scandal.

The Nigerian senator and former Yobe State governor, Bukar Abbah Ibrahim was allegedly caught on tape having sex with two ladies.

Sahara Reporters report that the video footage of the former governor’s sexcapade is in its possession.

The online news source further released photos from the alleged sex tape.

