Popular Nigerian French singer, songwriter and recording artist, Bukola Elemide better known as Asa, has opened up about sex and sexuality revealing that she lost her virginity at the age of 28.

The singer who granted an interview to Funmi Iyanda, discussed her album Bed of Stones, and her success so far in the music industry.

She also spoke about her personal life and journey as a woman, where she said she wasn’t proud to have lost her virginity at the time she did.

The multi-talented artiste, had received a massive acclaim and success with her first album which lead to her winning the prestigious French Constantin Award in 2008.

See the interview video below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

