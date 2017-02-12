Nigerian Social Media reacts to Eric Arubayi's death - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians have reacted to the reports of Eric Arubayi’s death. The Nigerian singer/songwriter died on Saturday, February 11 after battling a brief illness.

Eric, who came into the limelight after participating in the maiden edition of West African Idols, is survived by a wife, Chinonso and a son.

Nigerians on Facebook were shocked to hear about the singer’s death with tributes coming in from friends and fans alike

Tributes are also pouring in from Twitter, as the users took time out from other activities to send their condolences to the family of the deceased.

