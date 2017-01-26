Nigerian Student Sacrifices Himself To Save Over 100 People From Suicide Bomber - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian student has reportedly sacrificed his life to save over a hundred people from getting killed by a suicide bomber in a mosque on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

According to the management of the Darussalam Science & Islamic Academy, the student, Yakubu Muhammad Fannami encountered a female suicide bomber who tried to force entry into a mosque at Kaleri, Borno State.

The Islamic school management wrote on its social media page:

“The management and the entire academic and non-academic staffs of DARUSSALAM SCIENCE AND ISLAMIC ACADEMY, wish to announce the death of its student Yakubu Muhammad Fannami, who courageously sacrificed his life to protect the lives of over hundred Muslim ummah in a mosque at kaleri.

“The deceased made his encounter with a female suicide bomber who tried to force herself into the mosque and detonate the explosive device at the early hours of today Wednesday, 25th January 2017. May aljannatul firdaus be his final abode. Ameen.

Announcer: Management

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment