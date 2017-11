Veteran producer, Masterkraft, must have taken baad literally when he put himself together to attend his collaborative partner, Banky W’s wedding to Adesua Etomi in Victoria Island today.

Masterkraft whose real name is Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke has become the latest victim of Twitter roasters who have now dubbed him the worst dressed celebrity at #BAAD2017.

Check out his outfit here:

See the reactions from Nigerians on social media site, Twitter:

