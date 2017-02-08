Nigerian Woman Buys Her Man A Range Rover Evoque As Early Valentine's Gift - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian woman has surprised her man ahead of Valentine’s day with a Range Rover Evoque.

The Nigerian business lady identified as Wanneka took to her social media page to share an emotional message detailing how her man stuck by her side.

She wrote:

“When you marry a man that completes you , nothing is too much for him

When I started hairbywanneka in 2013, as a new bride and pregnant wife , my husband wanted me to put to bed first before I do anything

But the hustler in me will not let me rest 😂 so I started by business by just displaying pictures on BBM, I didn’t even know about instagram

After small money came out of the hair , I begged my hubby to plz get me a store in Festac and invest small money in it , I even promised to pay back , he immediately agreed and we got one , he put it in place and gave me some money to buy hairs , after my 1 year in that shop , I didn’t leave with money or goods

Before we left Festac , knowing I have failed him the first time, I started begging him again to pls get me a store in Lekki 😂 without shame , I even said “ok borrow me the money 😂 as begging , he aggreed again and paid for my first shop in Lekki, put some goods in it for me , again everything went down the drain , after 1 year I left the store with nothing to show for it ,

Now for the 3rd time , I was begging for a new shop , this time , hubby didn’t even buy the idea , trust woman and Wahala, I fought him 😂kept malice and almost said am not marrying u again 😳 to avoid Wahala , I was in sch one day and he called and said “madam we have gotten you the shop” 💃💃💃 I danced back home 🙌 I told him the reason y I failed in the first Lekki store is because people in Lekki like fine shops with good interior 😂😂 he then put this one up in a Lekki way for me , even with that nothing 😂6 months into the new store , I saw another disaster , i felt for the man who had been investing and not getting anything back , at that point , I knew I had to do something

Then I put in my all into my small business and now see how far we have come . While my business was on standstill , I will demand for all the latest phones 😂 I’ll ask for a change of car 🙌 without shame 😂

This same man will buy it , I’ll even ask for a driver again 😂Willy this Range Rover EVogue is for you my darling,today I can proudly say to you that ur money wasnt wasted.this is from my small business to u 💋 I love u baby#mostsupportivehubby#mollinswellspnt”

