Nigerian Woman Faints Twice As Company Lays Off 530 Employees - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian woman and mother of two was reported to have fainted twice after she received her sack letter.

The woman, identified as Asmau Suleiman, was reported to be part of the over 500 people laid off by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

According to reports, Mrs Suleiman had worked for 15 months with the company before she was served a sack letter.

A colleague of the sacked worker told PremiumTimes, “She fainted again as we helped her down from the office on the first floor.”

Rilwan Sani, one of the staff in the company continued: “I refused to join my husband who is currently working in Saudi Arabia and I just recently relocated and transferred my two children school from Kano to Kaduna because of this Kaduna Electric work. Is this how they will reward our hard work?”

The company in one of the letters signed by the Managing Director, Garba Haruna and dated January 31, 2017, stated that the massive lay off was part of the company’s “talent review” which was conducted in 2016.

