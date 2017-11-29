Tragedy Struck on Sunday 26th November 2017 when a woman, Mrs. Obiageli Ezeanowiyi knocked down another woman simply called Madam Chichi with her car while the latter was heading to church.

The incident happened at Jakande Estate junction at Okeafa, Isolo close to St. Peters Catholic Church, Madam Chichi had just alighted from a vehicle and was waiting for another that would take her to church when Mrs. Ezeanowiyi who was also driving to church lost control of her vehicle and ran into Madam Chichi.

The incident was extra tragic because at the time Mrs. Ezeanowiyi was receiving a phone call and this was said to be the reason for her inability to control her car.

According to PM news, eyewitnesses on the scene said they saw Ezeanowiyi on her phone before the accident. This has prompted her to be arrested with a possible murder charge hanging over her head.

Late Madam Chichi ran a popular joint and lived at Isolo. She was the mother to three children.

The suspect, Mrs. Ezeanowiyi is still being detained at the Ejigbo police Station as police detectives prepare necessary papers to charge her to court for murder.

However, members of the church, both relations and neighbours were seen around the station trying to find a peaceful solution to resolve the matter.

