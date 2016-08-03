 Nigerian Woman Sources Online for Second Wife for Husband

Aisha Rahman

A US-based Nigerian woman did something rather strange recently– she sourced for a second wife for her husband online.

The woman, Aisha Abdur-Rahman who is based in San Diego went on Facebook looking for a second wife for her husband. She posted this;

“As salamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh any sisters looking for a husband, I’m looking for a Co Wife for my husband, in San Diego, California he’s 32 years old, easy to get along with, down to earth, open-minded, compassionate, caring, loving, sincere, loyal, trustworthy, honest and loves to laugh, he’s serious with his Deen but at the same time balanced Alhamdulilah, he’s a very good husband, sisters please inbox me inshaAllah if your interested”

She didn’t stop there, the Nigerian woman posted the very next day again saying; “Sisters don’t pass up a good man because your afraid to practice the Sunnah of polygamy, don’t be ashamed of our Deen, and don’t be shy, inbox me”

You can see photos of Aisha Abdur-Rahman and her hubby below along with her posts.

Nigerian woman and her husband

 

Femi Famutimi
Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

