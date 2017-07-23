Nigerian Yahoo Boys Are For Dating And Dumping - High Priced Kenyan Escort - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Kenyan escort, Vera Sidika, who was outed by Oriyomi Johnson, her former boyfriend to charge approx $6,000 per round of sex has come out to slam internet fraudsters of Nigerian origin.

The controversial high priced sugar daddy seeker who is also popularly known for bleaching her skin about ten shades lighter, took to Instagram to share a newly acquired Chanel bag she claimed she purchased for N1.8 million.

In a recent Snapchat posting, she warned ladies to just have “fun” with Nigerian fraudsters and move on, as getting into a serious relationship with them will bring issues.

She also mocked women who she said are envious of her because she can afford the finer things in life, not minding the mileage she has racked up on her nether regions.

“My chanel bag cost me £3,990 $5,200 ksh 520,000, 10 million Tanzania Shillings, about 1.8 million naira & ul come tell me some girls are hating. Why won’t they? I’d hate on me too if I were them”, she said.

