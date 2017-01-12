 'Nigerians Are A Waste Of Oxygen And Flesh' - @MUFCLatestNews Handler Blasts Nigerian Job Seeker - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

‘Nigerians Are A Waste Of Oxygen And Flesh’ – @MUFCLatestNews Handler Blasts Nigerian Job Seeker

A Nigerian man on Twitter has shared a rather demeaning and seeming racist comment made by the man behind a social media account, @MUFCLatestNews after he requested an opportunity to join the news handle’s list of writers.

According to the Nigerian man, David Ade (@Dayveed_Ade), he approached the social media handle which is run and handled by Paul Bienkowski (@paulbienkowski) indicating his interest to write for the platform after seeing an advert published by the account.

The conversation between the parties soon got heated after the Nigerian job seeker made the purpose of contacting the account known.

Read the conversation between the Nigerian job seeker and the Manchester United news’ Twitter page handler below:

However, following the release of transcripts of the conversation, Paul Bienkowski the @MUFCLatestNews Twitter account handler has issued an apology to the Nigerian job seeker.

