Nigerians Attack HipTV For Not Live-streaming Olamide's OLIC 3 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerians Attack HipTV For Not Live-streaming Olamide’s OLIC 3

Olamide

Nigerians on social media are not happy at the decision of the entertainment channel, HipTV to not live-stream Olamide’s OLIC 3 concert and did not mince words in expressing the disappointment.

Recall that HipTV, organisers of the Headies Awards had a major stand up situation at the Headies 2015 which held earlier this year between Mavin boss, Don Jazzy and YBNL boss, Olamide.

Due to the fallout, Olamide did not attend the 2016 edition of the event which held some days ago.

Nigerians on social media however connected the dots and figured the media station’s decision to not live-stream Olamide’s concert was connected to the events of the past.

In reaction, Nigerians on social media who could not attend the event but had hoped to watch from the comforts of their homes took to their social media page to react.

See some reactions below:

olic-2

olic-3

olic1

olic2

olic3

olic3

olic4

olic5

olic6

olic7

olic8

olic9

