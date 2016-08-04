 Nigerians Bash Kemi Olunloyo Over Pastor Adeboye Attack

Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial socialite Kemi Olunloyo has once again come under fire from Nigerians everywhere after her comments about Pastor Adeboye.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God had in a video advised men to marry a woman who could cook. The video went viral with different people giving their opinions about it.

On-air personality Toke Makinwa had been okay with it advising people to read between the lines and go for who works for them.

On the other hand, Kemi Olunloyo went on the offensive, attacking the man over his comments. Naturally Nigerian twitter took her down with alacrity.

You can see some of their tweets below.

Femi Famutimi
Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

