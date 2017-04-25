 Nigerians Come For Kcee After He Was Called Out For Stealing Dollar Wads Photo - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Come For Kcee After He Was Called Out For Stealing Dollar Wads Photo

Nigerians on social media are not taking things easy with Five Star Music Act, Kcee after he was called out by a social media user for stealing his photo.

Recall that Kcee two days ago was called out on Instagram by a user who revealed that the singer stole a photo he posted online containing dollar wads.

Nigerians linking the incident to the recent Oge Okoye Instagram dog scandal called the singer out.

Some of Kcee’s fans went as far as coining names for the singer.

See some hilarious reactions below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

