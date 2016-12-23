Nigerians differ on use of fireworks for Christmas celebration

Some Nigerians on Friday expressed diverse views on the use of firework during Christmas celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christmas celebration worldwide is usually characterised by the use of fireworks to announce the arrival of the season.

Historically, the earliest documentation of fireworks dates back to 7th century China (time of the Tang Dynasty) where they were invented.

The fireworks were used to accompany many festivities. It is thus a part of the culture of China and had its origin there; eventually it spread to other cultures and societies.

Firework as captivating as it appears when used cannot be compared to the dangers it posed to the environment if not used with utmost caution.

It had led to monumental loss of lives and properties, with the 2012 tragedy of the Jankara Market on Lagos Island as a reference point.

Even on Dec. 21 this year, a massive explosion took place in a fireworks market in San Pablito, Mexico City, which claimed 35 lives and large scale destruction of properties.

Some Nigerians who spoke to NAN in Lagos said that firework was not synonymous with Christmas celebration.

Banji Okesoto, a Deacon, told NAN that the use of firework during Christmas celebration was man’s creation, saying it’s not biblical.

Okesoto, who is also a senior lecturer in Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, said that the use of firework was man’s creation with the aim of adding glamour to the celebration.

“Firework has nothing whatsoever to do with Christmas as far as Christianity is concerned.

“There is nowhere in the bible that talked about fireworks when Jesus was born.

“People just do it on their own volition to celebrate the season,’’ he said.

Moses Akintokun, an accountant, said that the use of firework has become a culture for creating awareness for Christmas.

Akintokun said that money spent on firework could be used to help the needy in the society.

“The only thing about fireworks is that it creates the mood and atmosphere for people to remember the season.

“Christmas which is a celebration to mark the birth of Jesus Christ connotes love and that is what people should do with their money, rather than wasting money on fireworks,’’ he said.

Also, Sadiat Adeyemi, a dealer in firecrackers in Idumota market, told NAN that purchases were low compared to 2015.

Adeyemi said that the economic situation and ban on fireworks has dissuaded people from buying.

“I don’t display the firework am selling because of fear of being caught and besides that, people are not buying it like they used to,’’ she said.

Segun Adekoya, a pharmacist, told NAN that the use of fireworks had reduced compared to what it was in the past.

He told NAN that many people had abused the use of fireworks thereby endangering the lives of those around them.

A market survey by NAN showed that the price of firecrackers ranges from N100 to N5, 000 depending on the quality and intensity of the sound. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment