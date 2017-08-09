 "Nigerians Don't Deserve Wizkid," M.I Tweets, Wizkid Replies - The Herald Nigeria

“Nigerians Don’t Deserve Wizkid,” M.I Tweets, Wizkid Replies

Nigerian recording act and rapper, M.I. Abaga who came under heavy criticism days ago for terming the Nigerian law against homosexuality ‘stupid’ has incurred the wrath of Nigerians once again.

The Chocolate City boss took to his social media page to make what was described as a careless statement regarding Nigerians and another artiste, Wizkid Ayo Balogun.

According to M.I on his Twitter page, Nigerians don’t deserve the international export, a statement which has earned him backlash from fans across social media platforms.

However, fans waited patiently for a reply from the ‘Daddy Yo’ crooner who recently released yet another studio album, Sounds From the Other Side which displaced Jay Z’s 4:44 on the Itunes music chart to occupy the number one spot.

Wizkid however replied with a cunning yet vague reply. See what he wrote below:

The comment made by the Nigerian rapper comes after American rapper, Nicki Minaj posted a photo of herself chilling with the Nigerian singer.

See photos of Nicki Minaj hanging out with Wizkid below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

