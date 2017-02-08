 Nigerians Go Ballistic As Gordon Shades TuFace Idibia, Calls Him An Illiterate - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Go Ballistic As Gordon Shades TuFace Idibia, Calls Him An Illiterate

Nigerians on social media do not share the same views as comedian Gordons who called music act, Tuface out by referring to him as an illiterate.

The comedian had in reaction to the nationwide protest held on Monday which the singer canceled his participation at the very last minute branded Tuface a musician and not a politician.

Gordons proceeded to call the artiste an illiterate adding that he is the only illiterate that knows how to express himself through songs.

Nigerians on social media however counted the comment against the comedian and had these to say:

